Deputies use drones, bloodhounds to find missing Statesville woman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 73-year-old woman who was reported missing this week has been found safe, deputies said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office posted about Mary Phillips overnight Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in the search.

She’d last been seen walking away from Meadow Lakes of Statesville memory care facility.

Deputies said they used drones and bloodhounds to expand their search for Phillips Thursday morning.

Thankfully, around 8:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office posted a photo on their Facebook page of deputies with Phillips who they said was found safe.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Worst nightmare’: Statesville home destroyed in fire, family displaced

‘Worst nightmare’: Statesville home destroyed in fire, family displaced

©2025 Cox Media Group