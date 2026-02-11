Wife changes story after husband’s death, now charged with murder

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman first told officers her husband died by suicide on Nov. 10, 2025, then later claimed the shooting happened during a fight over a gun, police said.

According to court records, officers found Joe Perry shot in the chest at the couple’s home, with Susan Michelle Perry trying to save him.

Investigators said she initially told them she found him on the ground but later changed her story at the police department on Feb. 6. She said they were arguing and started fighting over a gun when it went off.

She is now charged with murder and given a $150,000 bond.

