75-year-old man dies months after being struck by alleged impaired driver

The victim was eventually released from the hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery before succumbing to his injuries. — A 75-year-old man died on Saturday, nearly three months after he was struck by an alleged impaired driver in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Jethro Aaron was hit by a vehicle while walking in the 3600 block of Beatties Ford Road on Dec. 18, 2025.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit were notified Monday that Aaron had died from injuries sustained in the December crash. The driver of the vehicle involved, Jerry Sutton, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired on the night of the incident.

Officers with the Metro Division responded to the call at approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Beatties Ford Road near Cindy Lane. Upon arrival, they found Aaron in the roadway with serious injuries and a Chevrolet Trax with damage to its front end. The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC also arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

A DWI Task Force officer screened Sutton, 60, who was driving the Chevrolet. According to investigators, Sutton showed signs of impairment at the scene. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with driving while impaired the same night the crash occurred.

MEDIC initially transported Aaron to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was eventually released from the hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery before succumbing to his injuries on Saturday.

The investigation into the case by the Major Crash Investigation Unit remains active and ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group