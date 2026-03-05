Impaired driver allegedly assaults deputy, flees stop before crash and arrest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect was arrested over the weekend after assaulting a deputy and fleeing from a traffic stop in Indian Trail.

A member of the Sheriff’s Office S.A.F.E. Unit initially observed a white Dodge Charger leaving a gas station at a high rate of speed and failing to maintain its lane.

During the stop, deputies identified the driver as James Hunt III and noticed signs of impairment and a strong odor of marijuana.

As deputies attempted to detain him, Hunt allegedly assaulted a deputy, reached for an AR pistol inside the vehicle, and sped away.

Deputies and the Monroe Police Department later located the vehicle and initiated a brief pursuit before Hunt crashed and fled on foot while carrying a bag.

He was apprehended a short distance away without further incident. The vehicle caught fire after the crash and could not be extinguished by deputies.

Investigators said the bag Hunt was carrying contained a large amount of marijuana.

Hunt was taken to the Union County Detention Center and faces several charges, including driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude, assault on a government official, resisting, delaying, and obstructing, felony carrying a concealed weapon, and felony possession of marijuana. He was issued no bond and remains in custody.

