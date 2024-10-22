77-year-old woman reported missing in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A 77-year-old woman has been reported missing in Richmond County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Linda Ann McCuiston was last seen at her home on Country Canyon Drive earlier this month.

She was wearing a black shirt, dark-colored pants, and a black toboggan on her head.

Deputies believe McCuiston may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Marcus Norris with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232.

VIDEO: Deputies searching for 67-year-old woman reported missing in Union County

Deputies searching for 67-year-old woman reported missing in Union County





©2024 Cox Media Group