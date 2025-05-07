Juror removed from Gastonia murder trial for texting victim’s family

GASTONIA, N.C. — A juror in Gastonia could end up in jail for texting a murder victim’s family.

This morning, court officials working the Kevin Mosby murder trial were alerted about unlawful contact.

The juror texted a former coworker he saw in the gallery during the trial.

That person called the juror and said he was related to Don Watts, the victim of the 2022 fatal stabbing.

The juror was removed from the panel.

He must return to court in June as a defendant facing a possible contempt of court charge.

