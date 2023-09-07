$7M estate on market in Gastonia would easily set residential sale record

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia home is garnering local attention after hitting the market as the most expensive residential listing ever in Gaston County.

The estate came on the market Aug. 24 with a price tag of $7 million, setting a record in that county west of Charlotte, according to listing broker Jessica Grier of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. It sits on nearly 55 acres on Beaty Road, across from Kendrick Road and about 18 miles west of Charlotte.

The centerpiece of that property is a nearly 10,000-square-foot home, which includes five bedrooms as well as five full and two half bathrooms. A gourmet kitchen, library, large primary site and 10-foot ceilings can be found on the first floor, according to the listing.

Outdoors, there is a pool, covered porch and pavilion that features a TV and grilling area. A carriage house with four stalls is within walking distance. The lot also houses an attached, four-car garage and detached, two-car garage.

