Dozens arrested in Ashe County’s most significant drug trafficking investigation

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — More than 80 suspects have been arrested and over $1 million in narcotics seized following a massive drug trafficking investigation in Ashe County.

Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced Wednesday that Operation Crystal Ball is the most significant investigation of its kind in the history of the county.

The joint operation between the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began in January 2025. To date, authorities have seized illegal drugs with a total street value of $1,054,862.

Law enforcement officers used surveillance and the execution of search warrants to disrupt multiple drug trafficking networks.

These networks operated within Ashe County and the surrounding North Carolina region.

Targeted enforcement also led to the seizure of guns and currency alongside the illegal narcotics.

Howell highlighted the impact of the investigation on local residents.

“This operation and the resulting seizure of illegal drugs, guns and money are a major step forward in improving public health and safety in this community,” Howell said.

He added that the findings of the investigation “reflect both the scale of the criminal activity and the dedication of the detectives involved.”

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office credited the success of the operation to multi-jurisdictional cooperation.

Officials stated they remain committed to identifying and dismantling drug trafficking organizations that attempt to operate in the area. The department continues to work with state and federal partners as part of the ongoing investigation.

Additional arrests and charges are anticipated in the next few months as leads develop for Wave 3 of the operation.

Pills and illicit drugs seized:

Schedule IV Pills : 291

291 Methamphetamine: 14.1 kilos (14,129.5 grams)

THC cartridges, wax, and candies: 2.5 kilos (2,562.4 grams)

Marijuana: 1.5 kilos (1,516.6 grams)

Psilocybin (found in mushrooms): 1.0 kilos (1,053.8 grams)

Cocaine/crack: 119 grams

LSD: 1,034 Doses

Other Items:

U.S. Currency: $30,659

Firearms: 40

Explosive Devices: 2

