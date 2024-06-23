80-year-old woman dies in Alexander County fire

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday in a fire in Alexander County, officials confirmed.

Fire departments, including Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville, and Vashti, responded to the scene at Frank Smith’s Mobile Home Park.

Breaking Alexander County- fire investigators are confirming they are working a fire fatality north of Taylorsville. ... Posted by Dave Faherty on Sunday, June 23, 2024

There were no other injuries.

Fire marshals from Alexander County and the state are also investigating.

