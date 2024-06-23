80-year-old woman dies in Alexander County fire

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday in a fire in Alexander County, officials confirmed.
Fire departments, including Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville, and Vashti, responded to the scene at Frank Smith’s Mobile Home Park.
Breaking Alexander County- fire investigators are confirming they are working a fire fatality north of Taylorsville. ...Posted by Dave Faherty on Sunday, June 23, 2024
There were no other injuries.
Fire marshals from Alexander County and the state are also investigating.
