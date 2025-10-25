86-year-old dies after three-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster on Monday.

It happened on Highway 9 near the Pizza Hut.

According to the coroner’s office, a man in one of the vehicles involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The man was later identified as 86-year-old Michael Scruggs.

The coroner’s office said it is partnering with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate this crash.

However, no further details have been made available at this time.

