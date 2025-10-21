Gastonia police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Garrison Boulevard at Yates Street.

One of the victims died of their injuries.

Investigators are currently looking for information about a dark colored car that was seen pulling up to a traffic light just moments before the crash.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. for the full story.

VIDEO: Troops search for hit and run suspect in Catawba County

Troopers searching for hit and run suspect in Catawba County

©2025 Cox Media Group