$8.7M Cornelius estate sets new bar for home sales

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Another Cornelius home is making waves on Lake Norman this summer, selling at the end of July for $8.7 million. It’s within walking distance of a lakefront mansion that sold for a record-breaking $11.5 million on July 29.

The $8.7 million sale is now the second highest in Canopy MLS for the entire Charlotte region. That mansion on Tinker Place initially hit the market about a year ago — in August 2023 — with an asking price of $9 million. The listing price dropped a month and a half later to $8.7 million and was pulled off the market in December.

Christina Stone with Allen Tate Realtors was the home’s listing agent.

“This buyer saw the house back in the fall and then made us a full price offer out of the blue and we went under contract immediately, so we had no days on the market,” Stone said in an email. “It was a very smooth transaction and these buyers already lived in the neighborhood and were upgrading to more space and amenities.”

The Tinker Place home is in The Peninsula area, sitting on a point lot that spans 0.78 acres and covers 300 feet of Lake Norman shoreline, according to its listing.

