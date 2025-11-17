9 Coats for Kids Collection Day: Dec. 17

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is teaming up with viewers like you to help kids stay warm this winter with the 9 Coats for Kids Drive.

You can donate your coats at any of our donation collection locations across Mecklenburg County.

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 23, if you take a donation to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, you’ll get a free pint of beer.

On Dec. 17, we’ll have our annual 9 Coats for Kids Collection Day at the Arboretum Shopping Center Walmart. The first 50 people to donate will receive tickets to Monopoly Lifesized at Blume Studios.

You can use the map below to find a donation location near you!

