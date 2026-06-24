9 Food Drive Collection Day helps Second Harvest Food Bank support families in need

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday is our annual 9 Food Drive Collection Day, and it’s an opportunity for people in the Charlotte area to give back and help families who are in need.

From noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Channel 9 will be at the Arboretum Shopping Center Walmart to collect your donations. Bring your non-perishable and boxed items to donate, and you can help make a difference.

Our food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which supports families in both North and South Carolina. According to the organization, there are about 483,000 people in our 24-county region who live at or below the poverty level.

Over 42% of the people at risk of hunger in our region are children and seniors, so every donation makes a big impact.

The first 50 people to donate at our collection day also get four free tickets to Monster Jam.

If you can’t make it in person, you can still donate online at this link.

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