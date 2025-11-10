9 Investigates: 300 screenshots of Huntersville group chat released

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Three days after the election and nearly two months after Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno’s records request, we now know some of what Huntersville leaders were chatting about in a group chat.

The messages released to Bruno date back to January 2024, and they show the elected officials have been regularly discussing town business, events, and how to respond to emails and inquiries.

In responding to Bruno’s request, the town did not label who the messages were provided by.

Based on the responsive records, it appears Mayor Christy Clark and Commissioner Alisia Bergsman provided responses to the request. It appears not all commissioners turned over messages.

The screenshots are also only of items they deemed to be public business. The town clerk and deputy clerk did not respond to three emails seeking clarity on the messages and whether more are expected to be released.

No messages were provided about the town’s pride proclamation, which Commissioner Edwin Quarles took issue with. Channel 9 previously reported on this message.

In the interest of transparency, Channel 9 is releasing all of the messages that were made available through Bruno’s records request. You can view them here:

Some of the messages were harmless, including Mayor Christy Clark talking about how she was asked to throw out the first pitch at a Lake Norman Harbor Hippos game, Commissioner Edwin Quarles’ discovery of the sport padel, and Commissioner LaToya Rivers joking that Commissioner Nick Walsh “doesn’t have much [hair] to cut.”

However, what experts say is problematic is when town leaders discuss town business in group chats. Town business was regularly discussed.

This includes:

March 12, 2024:

Mayor Christy Clark texts the town board about future Red Line discussion: “Hi Team! Just wanted to let you know, Davidson will be having a closed session regarding the possible Red Line at their meeting tomorrow. This will be on our agenda on Monday.”

March 14, 2024:

Mayor Christy Clark texts the town board about a change of plans. The Red Line discussion will happen in small groups and not at their meeting. This would avoid a quorum. “Board—can you all come to town hall at 4:30 to rotate in groups to speak with me or Ant about the Red Line? We are not having a closed session, so this will replace that.”

December 4, 2024:

On December 3rd, 2024, Channel 9 reported on Birkdale Village’s second attempt at revitalizing the property. The mayor and board reacted to the news via text the next day and discussed how to respond.

Mayor Christy Clark: “Ethan is drafting a joint statement from the Board about Birkdale. I will send it to everyone, but please funnel your comments back to me. Going forward, Jen and I are the designated spokespersons for the Birkdale project. Please refer all media to me and Ethan. Thanks!”

Amanda Dumas: “Ok. I did respond on that email from Mike. I said that to my knowledge dates are not set yet but that they are free to come speak at any meeting during public comments.”

Mayor Christy Clark: “That’s a great response. Thanks!”

Edwin Quarles: “I do not have any desire to respond to anyone. I’m sure Suzanne will be texting me soon.”

Editor’s note —“Ethan” is likely Ethan Smith, the Huntersville communications manager. The “Jen” Clark is referring to is likely Jennifer Hunt, Huntersville Mayor Pro Tem. As for “Suzanne,” it is possible Commissioner Quarles was referring to Suzanne Villar, an outspoken critic of Birkdale expansion.

July 10, 2025

Over the summer, commissioners exchanged texts in the group chat about a rezoning petition and possible solutions.

Jennifer Hunt: “I reached out to Lora about traffic calming on Sherwood since we’ve gotten a few emails about that today in anticipation of the rezoning. I’ll keep you posted.”

Amanda Dumas: “Thanks, Jen! I was planning to ask staff about it in the board meeting and see if the developer would consider contributing to traffic calming measures.”

Editor’s note —“Lora” is likely Lora Mastrofrancesco, Town of Huntersville Transportation Engineer

Date not clear:

Mayor Clark also texted the Board to inform them about a personnel issue happening in Huntersville PD. She told them what to say if asked about it.

Mayor Christy Clark: “There’s a personnel issue happening in HPD. Anthony gave me a long update. If anyone brings it to your attention, you can just say that the board is aware and Anthony and Chief Graham are handling it.”

As Channel 9 previously reported, experts say group messages like these raise legal and ethical concerns. Through a records request, Bruno learned Huntersville leaders were advised against communication like this.

During their orientation to the board, a presentation advising against simultaneous communication was given to them.

“Even informal gatherings that include a majority of the board may trigger the open meeting law access and notice requirements if members discuss or otherwise engage in town business,” the presentation said. “Because electronic communication is included, a telephone call or email that involves a simultaneous communication among the majority of the Board would violate the open meetings law if notice and public access are not provided.”

The presentation advised members from replying all to emails addressed to the board. But the slide did not say anything about text group messages.

Pam Escobar, an elected official for the Cabarrus County School Board and a spokesperson for the town of Huntersville, did not directly answer Bruno’s question about whether the town board has been advised against using the group chat in the future. She did not return a follow-up call or text message. The town manager and town attorney also did not return emails from Bruno.

Bruno emailed all current Huntersville commissioners on Friday after receiving the request. No one responded. Bruno left a message for Mayor Christy Clark on Monday. She didn’t call him back.

