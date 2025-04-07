Residents rally against proposed truck stop ahead of city council vote

CLAREMONT, N.C. — Residents in a Claremont neighborhood are petitioning against a truck stop being built next to their homes.

The City Council will vote Monday night on annexing the site on North Oxford Street near Montclair Drive into the city limits.

The petition against those plans has nearly two dozen signatures.

Delores Baer showed Channel 9′s Dave Faherty a map where she says the 7-Eleven truck stop is planned.

“We are fighting for our lives here,” Baer said. “We are fighting for our existence. We have people who have lived in this development for 60-70 years.”

Baer hopes someone from Claremont will fight for the residents.

“Smelling the diesel,” she said. “The light pollution. The air pollution. The noise pollution. It’s going to be unbearable to live here.”

Resident Marvin Arnold said he is worried about home values dropping because of the truck stop.

“The diesel smell, that’ll be probably all the time,” Arnold said. “And definitely the home values. They’re definitely going to take a hit.”

City leaders in Claremont said the property is already zoned for businesses like a truck stop.

The decision on Monday night is whether to annex 18 acres into Claremont where it will be built.

Leaders said even if it’s voted down, the truck stop could still be built, but the tax money would go to the county instead.

Resident Matthew Ginn said he does not want the problems that could come with it.

“Unwanted people,” Ginn said. “Hitchhikers, prostitution and crime escalating in this area as well.”

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. People will be allowed to speak for five minutes.

