9 Investigates: Where are Charlotte’s most dangerous intersections?

CHARLOTTE — The most dangerous intersection for Charlotte drivers is in north Charlotte. Channel 9’s Government Reporter Joe Bruno did a records request for the top 5 crash sites in 2024.

The most dangerous intersection was Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon Street. According to the city, there were 66 crashes here in 2024.

Two intersections tied for second place. The intersections of Josh Birmingham Parkway and Wilkinson Boulevard and the Albemarle Road and Lawyers Road both had 51 crashes in 2024.

There was also a tie for fourth place to round out the top five. The intersections of Albemarle Road and WT Harris Blvd and Brookshire Blvd and North Hoskins Road both had 49 crashes in 2024.

All five intersections are part of Charlotte’s 30 year plan for road upgrades.

