9 month old killed in Chester County house fire, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 9-month-old has died following a house fire Monday night, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Second Street.

Firefighters said it took multiple units to get the fire under control.

The Chester County Coroner told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that a baby passed away in this fire.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the cause of the fire is active and ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

VIDEO: 2 dogs killed in fire at north Charlotte home

2 dogs killed in fire at north Charlotte home

©2024 Cox Media Group