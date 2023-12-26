2 dogs killed in fire at north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Two dogs died in a fire at a north Charlotte home Tuesday morning, according to Charlotte Fire.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at a home on Canipe Drive. The street is located off Hucks Road near the intersection of Old Statesville Road.

Charlotte Fire said two dogs died. No one else was hurt.

Firefighters controlled the blaze in 12 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

