STATESVILLE, N.C. — A new subdivision in Iredell County is one step closer to being approved, according to the Record and Landmark.

The site will be on Peachtree Road near Love’s Travel Stop and Interstate 40 in Statesville.

This week, the city council approved a rezoning request for a proposed neighborhood with 90 homes.

Council members will have to do a second reading before final approval.

VIDEO: Neighbors concerned after sidewalk connecting school, subdivision removed

9 Investigates: Neighbors concerned after sidewalk connecting school, subdivision removed 9 Investigates: Neighbors concerned after sidewalk connecting school, subdivision removed

©2025 Cox Media Group