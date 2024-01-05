911 calls shed light on deadly confrontation at south Charlotte home

Channel 9 obtained the 911 calls made from a south Charlotte home when a couple showed up to confront a man who they said molested their daughter. The woman was shot and killed. Her husband was injured after being shot.

The violence unfolded on Dec. 12, 2023, at a home on Meadowridge Drive off Carmel Road. No one has been charged in the case.

The homeowner and the man who was shot both called 911.

The husband made it clear on the call that he went to the home to confront the man he claims molested his daughter. The husband said he stabbed the man he accused of molesting his daughter. That was before they were shot.

The husband, in the call, said he drove from Virginia to Charlotte with his wife Brandy Cox.

They planned to confront a man they said molested their 15-year-old daughter, a confrontation that turned deadly.

“He shot me in the (expletive) leg,” the husband said in the 911 call. “He came out. He pointed a gun at my wife, and I went after him. When I stabbed him, he shot me in the (expletive) leg, and then he got up and shot my (expletive) wife. And we come down here, he molested my 15-year-old daughter.”

Brandy Cox died from her injuries.

No one has been charged for her death or in the molestation accusation.

The confrontation was loud and led to numerous 911 calls from concerned neighbors.

“I hear a lot of arguing on a street behind me,” one caller said.

“I called my wife and said, ‘Oh my God, can you hear these two people arguing?’” a caller told 911 dispatch. “And then a gunshot went off in the driveway.”

Someone in the home also called 911.

“He shot the one first, the guy, and then the woman was on top of him, and he ended up shooting her as well,” the homeowner said.

He and the husband stayed on the line until police and paramedics showed up.

“This (expletive) want to molest my (expletive) 15-year-old daughter and then turn around and shoot my (expletive) wife,” the husband said.













