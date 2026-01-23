AAA advises caution on roads this weekend

CHARLOTTE — The upcoming blast of cold and ice could make driving extremely dangerous, and AAA is asking drivers to stay home this weekend. However, if you have to go out, here are some strategies to help keep you safe.

The association had a clear message for drivers venturing out this weekend: Prepare now, slow down, and expect conditions to change fast.

Winter preparation starts before you turn the key, AAA says. That means checking tire pressure, testing batteries and making sure windshield washer fluid and wipers are winter-ready.

They also stress the importance of an emergency kit, including blankets, gloves, hats and a phone charger.

When it comes to driving, AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright says ice is the biggest threat as it often can’t be seen and can cause drivers to lose control with little warning.

“When we’re talking about winter weather, drive slow, give yourself an extra falling distance,” Wright said. “We say anywhere from six to eight to even 10 seconds, depending on the severity of the weather, because we know that your ability to stop is greatly reduced when we’re talking about, you know, a wintry mix on the roads.”

The association also reminds drivers to keep at least half a tank of gas and to pull over safely with hazard lights on if conditions worsen. They say preparation now could prevent a dangerous situation later.

VIDEO: Charlotte prepares for icy weekend with emergency crews on standby

Charlotte prepares for icy weekend with emergency crews on standby

©2026 Cox Media Group