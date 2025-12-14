AAPI Cultural Holiday Festival showcases art, culture, and wellness in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Carolinas Asian American Chamber of Commerce and Asian American Foundation of the Carolinas hosted the AAPI Cultural Holiday Festival on Sunday at Eastway Regional Recreation Center.

The festival featured traditional calligraphy, Diabolo, painting, leather goods, porcelain ware, and handcrafted items from local vendors. There were also free health screenings, vaccinations, yoga, tai chi, and meditation sessions.

Guests enjoyed packaged snacks and beverages that reflected AAPI culinary traditions, as well as participated in a free holiday raffle with giveaways from Santa.

