Lenoir-Rhyne names new football coach

HICKORY, N.C. — Officials at Lenoir-Rhyne University just named its 24th head football coach, a program that has been around for more than 100 years.

Doug Socha comes to Hickory from Keiser University in Florida and on the heels of the 2023 NAIA National Championship.

In six years, he amassed a 55-15 record.

Before his tenure at Keiser University, Socha worked as an offensive quality control coach in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

He’ll now take over a Lenoir-Rhyne program coming off one of the best seasons in school history when the Bears fell to Harding in the national semifinal.

At 13-2 last year, the team tied a program record for most wins in a single season.

