HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Commissioners unanimously voted Monday night to start charging for requests when they take longer than four hours to produce.

People seeking documents will then have to pay $18 an hour.

The town will also charge an information technology fee when producing records that exceed the town’s IT resources.

