‘We just lost our house’: Ring camera video captures University City home up in flames

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department says that everyone is safe following a fire that destroyed part of a home in the University City area.

The fire occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Barclary Forest Drive in the Old Stone Crossing neighborhood.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with a woman and her daughter, who said they were inside the home at the time of the fire.

They said they felt lucky to have gotten out safely.

Ring camera footage captured the moment the fire broke out, showing tall flames in the garage of the home.

Multiple units from the Charlotte Fire Department, as well as the Harrisburg Fire Department, responded to the scene.

They said it took over 30 firefighters to get it under control within 35 minutes.

Officials said the fire did spread to other areas but do not think the home is a total loss.

Briana Harrison, the daughter who was inside the home at the time of the fire, said she thinks one of the cars started the fire.

“We’re in good spirits. But everybody’s very overwhelmed. You know, we just lost our house. We lost both of our cars. I just got my car recently, and that’s why everything’s gone,” Harrison explained.

Fire officials said the fire is still under investigation.

VIDEO: Man dies in east Charlotte apartment fire caused by careless smoking, CFD says

Man dies in east Charlotte apartment fire caused by careless smoking, CFD says













©2023 Cox Media Group