Accounting firm to boost office usage at South Tryon’s Queensbridge Collective

CHARLOTTE — Accounting firm EY has signed a long-term lease to occupy over 45,000 square feet of office space at the Queensbridge Collective development in South Tryon, according to developer Riverside Investment & Development.

The global professional services firm will occupy two full floors of the 43-story tower, which will reduce the residential portion of the tower.

The second tower of the mixed-used development will have over 400,000 square feet of office space and 304 apartments.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Development plan filed at former credit union HQ in Plaza Midwood

Development plan filed at former credit union HQ in Plaza Midwood

©2025 Cox Media Group