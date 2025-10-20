Press conference held to address developer’s response to relocation requests

CHARLOTTE — Residents of the Forest Park Mobile Home Community held a press conference to address the developer’s response to their requests for relocation assistance.

Community members outlined their demands, shared their reactions to the developer’s response to their request, and called on local officials and the public to support their fight for fair treatment and housing justice.

“When will our city stop displacing people of color in the name of progress?” Jessica Moreno of Action NC asked.

Action NC’s mission is “to confront and reduce the root causes of poverty, underdevelopment, and social and economic inequality through grassroots education, training, organization and mobilization. We organize in poor and working-income communities full of talented and committed people looking for an opportunity to work together to build a stronger and more secure future. We reach out to them in a variety of ways to offer them the opportunity to join, organize, fight, and win.”

WATCH:

