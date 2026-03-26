Accused serial flasher to remain in jail after multiple offenses

CHARLOTTE — An accused serial flasher will stay behind bars after a judge denied him bond Thursday morning.

Robert Hewitt’s latest charges stem from an incident in the parking lot of the Plaza Midwood branch of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library System. After looking into his past, Channel 9 learned this was far from the first time he faced this charge.

Court documents say Hewitt exposed himself to a woman in the library parking lot on March 10. The woman reported him, and he was identified after he scanned his library card.

Robert Hewitt

The responding officer listed in his report that Hewitt had an extensive criminal history, including 10 previous charges of indecent exposure and public masturbation.

In August, Hewitt was accused of pulling his pants down in front of a woman at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Those charges were dismissed in October.

On April 1, Hewitt was accused of entering the Central Piedmont Community College Campus where court documents say he groped his pants in front of students and dropped his pants in front of a woman. He was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, second-degree trespass and a city violation. Records show three of those charges were dropped, and he was released on time served after pleading guilty to trespass. He is also banned from the CPCC campus.

In another instance, Hewitt was arrested in April of 2024 for allegedly exposing himself on different days to women on a CATS bus. He had been banned from CATS since 2019 at the time of the alleged crimes. In that case, Hewitt was given probation.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand also found multiple other instances of similar charges against Hewitt, some of which date back almost a decade.

Hewitt is also banned from the UNC-Charlotte campus for allegedly having a machete in the student union in December of 2024. He was again placed on probation for carrying a weapon and referred to a social worker.

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