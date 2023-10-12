Action 9 delves into laws surrounding spiked lug nut covers

CHARLOTTE — You’ve probably seen a big truck with spiked lug nut covers on the wheels, but are they legal?

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke checked the laws pertaining to this issue in both North and South Carolina.

North Carolina does not have a law addressing lug nut length, but there is one concerning the width of the entire vehicle.

Apparently, no car or truck can be more than 102 inches wide.

In South Carolina, the law states that spiked lug nut covers have to be secure. When it comes to trucks, the covers cannot stick out farther than the load.

