Action 9 gets resolution after dry cleaner rips customer’s leather

HICKORY, N.C. — Be careful with what you’re taking to the dry cleaners.

That’s the lesson that one Action 9 viewer learned after his favorite leather jacket was ruined.

The viewer told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that he took the jacket to Wyke’s Cleaners in Hickory but got it back with a rip in it. The viewer said Wyke’s Cleaners wasn’t going to pay for the damage.

We reached out to the dry cleaner. The owner told Stoogenke that leather and suede can be tricky to dry clean. The cleaners will take them, but the owner said they don’t specialize in those products and usually they tell customers that at drop-off.

The business said it didn’t warn the customer in this case, so they apologized and gave the customer $500 for the damage.

The cleaner has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau.

