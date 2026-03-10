Action 9 helps resolve parking hazard on private Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke spent weeks helping residents in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood resolve a safety concern tied to construction along Garron Point Drive.

Crews building new apartments had “No Parking” signs posted on only one side of the private road, leaving the opposite side unmarked.

Residents say trucks—believed to be connected to the project—regularly parked there, blocking drivers’ visibility and creating dangerous conditions.

Because the street is privately owned, Jason had to track down who was responsible for signage, reaching out to multiple parties.

It’s unclear who ultimately acted, but residents later sent him photos showing new “No Parking” signs installed on the previously unmarked side of the road.

Neighbors said they’re relieved to finally see the issue addressed.

