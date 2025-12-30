Neighbors raise safety issues over truck parking; solution appears tricky

CHARLOTTE — Some people in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood are upset about where trucks are parking.

Crews are building apartments on the way into Catawba Plantation, along Garron Point Drive.

There are ‘No Parking’ signs on that side of the road. But not the other. And a lot of trucks park there.

Neighbors assume they’re tied to the project, but say they block drivers’ view.

“They’re lined up all the way from the beginning of the street around to the end of the street, around the corner,” one neighbor, Malarie Buie, told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

“It gets really bad to the point where you can’t see when you’re trying to make a left or a right,” she said. “I’ve almost gotten hit. I’ve had to pray before I drove out of here, just hoping that nothing happens to my family or me while we’re in the car.”

Buie says she reached out to the city. But turns out it’s not a city road. It’s privately-owned.

So Stoogenke used county records to find out who the owner is, an LLC, and used state records to get contact information for the company.

He reached out to them, as well as the Catawba Plantation HOA, the business building the apartment complex, and their parent company -- to see if anyone could help.

There was one response in time for this report, which appears to be an AI message from the apartment complex saying they passed his question along to the leasing team.

“We don’t want it to be an issue to where somebody loses their life on this road,” Buie said.

What you should know: this is a case where HOAs may be able to really help. If we’re talking about ‘private’ streets, they have a lot of control over things like speed limits and parking. They can put up gates. They can require guest passes or parking permits. In some cases, they may even be able to tow. So your community association may be a good place to start.

