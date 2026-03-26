Action 9 hosting free ‘Ask a Debt Expert’ event next week

CHARLOTTE — Many viewers have reached out to Action 9 for help managing debt, and the team is responding with a special event next Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke will host “Ask a Debt Expert,” where people can connect confidentially — and for free — with specialists from the nonprofit Money Management International.

During the event, experts like Naomi Peden will walk participants through their financial options, offering reassurance and guidance to help them understand where they stand and how to move forward.

VIDEO: Know your rights when dealing with debt collectors

Know your rights when dealing with debt collectors

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