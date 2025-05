CHARLOTTE — Action 9 is warning residents about a new text scam.

The text says that it’s from the Internal Revenue Service, and the recipient’s taxes have been rejected.

Some of the red flags that emerged were bad grammar, the link being incorrect.

The IRS would never contact you out of the blue. And if they did, it would be by mail, not electronically.

