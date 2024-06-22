Action 9: What to do if your landlord hasn’t fixed your A/C

CHARLOTTE — If you are a renter and your landlord is taking their time fixing your broken A/C unit, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke wants to ensure you know what to do.

He says to start by calling code enforcement.

If that doesn’t work, ask your insurance about putting you up in a hotel.

If not, ask your landlord if you can hire your own repair service and get reimbursed for it.

If not, see if you can move to another unit for the time being.

And most extreme, Stoogenke says to see if your landlord will let you out of your lease.

Ensure you do all of this in writing, which is very important, he says.

If all else fails, you may want to talk to a lawyer, such as Legal Aid.













