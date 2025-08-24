No evidence after reported active shooter at USC, police still searching the area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students at the University of South Carolina are being treated with minor injuries following evacuations after a reported active shooter on campus, the school reports.

USC Alert

On Sunday, students at the University of South Carolina in Columbia got an alert of an active shooter on campus.

The suspect was reported as a white man with black pants, approximately 6 feet tall and still in the area.

Just after 7 p.m., the school sent out a message saying there was no evidence of an active shooter at the time.

Police are searching the affected areas. People are being advised to continue to avoid the area as much as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Northeast Charlotte home targeted after fatal drive-by shooting

Northeast Charlotte home targeted after fatal drive-by shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group