Activist Cedric Dean seeks return of property seized in Medicaid fraud probe

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Cedric Dean
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Community activist Cedric Dean filed a claim to recover his property from the federal government.

Earlier this year, investigators froze Dean’s assets and seized his property, including a boarding house in Shelby.

Dean is accused of Medicaid fraud.

He used Medicaid information from people that he housed or helped and billed the government program for services that were not provided, federal investigators said.

That investigation is ongoing.

Dean has not been charged with a crime.

