Adopt a wild horse or donkey this weekend at Monroe event

MONROE, N.C. — This weekend, you’ll have the opportunity to buy a wild horse or donkey.

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an adoption event at Monroe’s Simpson Center. Around 100 animals are expected to be available for adoption.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, there will be 85 wild horses and 10 wild burros available. They cost $125 each.

The animals come from the bureau’s efforts to manage the population on western public lands.

The sale runs Thursday through Saturday.

There are a few requirements that must be met before purchase; click here to learn more.

