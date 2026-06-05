NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at age 93

CHARLOTTE — Ned Jarrett, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, two-time Cup Series champion and broadcaster, died Thursday.

NASCAR announced the loss of one of the sport’s “greatest ambassadors” Friday afternoon.

He was 93 years old.

His family shared the following statement with NASCAR:

“With profound sadness, the family of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and radio/TV personality, Ned Jarrett, announces his passing on Thursday, June 4, 2026. He died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Newton, North Carolina, with his family by his side. He was 93 years old. Our father was a devout Christian and a devoted, loving family man. He was a friend to everyone he met and NASCAR’s oldest living champion. By all accounts, he was a true NASCAR legend. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the remarkable life of an amazing man and truly the best father anyone could have wished for. Rest in Peace, Dad.”

Jarrett was born Oct. 12, 1932, near Newton. According to NASCAR, when he first heard talk of the new Hickory Speedway opening in the community, he decided he would compete when the track held its first premier-series event in 1953.

He was the third driver to win at least 50 NASCAR premier-series races. Jarrett also holds the record for the premier series’ ‘largest margin of victory, claiming the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway by 14 laps.

Jarrett was named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers in 1998, and his 43 victories in Ford entries remain tops for the manufacturer, according to NASCAR.

Jarrett was known for his distinct calm demeanor, earning him the nickname, “Gentleman.”

“His on-track accomplishments speak for themselves with wins and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But it was his off-the-track persona that separated Ned from his peers. He was as kind as his nickname indicated. And his endearing personality helped him excel in his second career as a broadcaster,” NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. “Ned was an outstanding ambassador for the sport for more than six decades, and he will be dearly missed. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to all of Ned’s family and friends on the loss of a NASCAR legend.”

His death comes as the third to hit the racing community in the last year, following Greg Biffle in December and Kyle Busch just last month.

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