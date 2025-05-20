‘Adventurer’: Sustain Charlotte calls for action after 73-year-old cyclist’s death

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s cycling community and a group that’s committed to getting better protections for them are both mourning the loss of a 73-year-old grandfather who was killed in a crash while riding in south Charlotte.

Bill Yoder’s daughter told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that biking became more than his hobby, it was his source of independence. She says he moved near the Park Road shopping center to be closer to resources, but he was hit at the crosswalk nearby. Now, she’s hoping her dad’s story raises awareness around bike safety.

Basil Whitener says he still has fond memories of biking with his longtime friend. The two were part of the Gaston County Cyclists group and would often ride across the Charlotte area and beyond.

“Bill was an adventurer,” Whitener said. “He was a good soul.”

Yoder was riding a recumbent bike on Woodlawn Road near Park Road when he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on May 9, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The driver hasn’t been charged, and police said they’re still investigating.

Yoder was a grandfather, and father to two children; one of whom works at Sustain Charlotte, a group that advocates for smart growth and safety improvements.

Sustain Charlotte’s executive director, Shannon Binns, said the video of the crash shows the tractor-trailer had stopped in the crosswalk due to traffic and that Yoder was trying to go around it when he was hit.

“Bill had a medical condition that prevented him from driving, so his bike was his independence. It was his freedom,” Binns said.

Binns said she wants to see changes to the road.

“That intersection could be designed for safety of all users, drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and we’d like to see that happen as soon as possible,” Binns said.

Whitener agreed and hopes to see that too.

“Appreciate the fact that Bill’s tragedy is going to be used to focus some attention on the work that Sustain Charlotte and other groups do to try to keep us all safe,” Whitener said.

Sustain Charlotte says 30 cyclists or pedestrians have died in similar accidents so far this year. They’re hoping to get a tax referendum on the ballot in the fall so voters can decide whether to pay more for safety improvements.

