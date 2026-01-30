Advocate Health raises minimum wage for Atrium employees

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health employees in the Carolinas are receiving a pay bump.

The hospitials parent company, Advocate Health, announced it will be raising its hourly minimum wage from $17.50 to $18.85.

That change is expected to go into effect on Friday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

This pay increase is expected to affect 165,000 employees across 6 states, including food service assistants, patient safety attendants, and equipment transporters.

