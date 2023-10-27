Advocates say investors target vulnerable people for their homes

CHARLOTTE — Homes are being bought by investors and flipped for big profits, but advocates say vulnerable people can be targeted.

Some homes in Charlotte are being picked up by investment companies for around $100,000; then they’re later being sold for two to three times the price.

“[They’re] knocking on doors with cash in hand,” says Alesha Brown. “Trying to find the weak link in the family.”

Channel 9′s Madison Carter is looking into the problem, what can be done to stop it, and how one family fought back.

>>Watch the full story Monday at 5 p.m., only on Channel 9.

(WATCH: Even at revenue neutral, 92% of Charlotte homeowners will see tax increases)

Even at revenue neutral, 92% of Charlotte homeowners will see tax increases

©2023 Cox Media Group