Vi Lyles wins fifth term as Charlotte mayor; voters approve transit sales tax

CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles has won a fifth term in office with 70% of the vote, while Mecklenburg County voters have approved a one percent sales tax increase to fund transit projects.

The tax increase is expected to generate $19 billion over the next 30 years, with 40% of the proceeds allocated to rail, 40% to roads, and 20% to buses. The Red Line commuter rail project, running from Uptown to Iredell County, is set to be a priority.

Joe Bruno, Channel 9’s Joe Bruno, delved into the implications of the transit tax approval.

>>CLICK HERE for the latest election results

The sales tax increase was supported by voters in west, north, and south Charlotte, as well as Huntersville and Davidson.

Initial projects will focus on bus and road improvements, including increased bus frequency, upgraded bus stops, road widening, pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, and light synchronization.

The newly formed Mecklenburg Public Transportation Authority will oversee the transit projects.

The board will consist of 27 members, with city councilmembers selecting candidates for interviews this Thursday.

The approval of the transit tax marks a significant investment in Mecklenburg County’s infrastructure, aiming to enhance transportation options and connectivity across the region.

VIDEO: All aboard or derailment? Meck voters to decide transit plan future

All aboard or derailment? Meck voters to decide transit plan future

©2025 Cox Media Group