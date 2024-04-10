Aerosmith announces rescheduled date for farewell tour in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Classic rockers Aerosmith have announced their return to the road after the band was forced to postpone their “Peace Out” farewell tour last year after singer Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.

The rock legends will perform at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Oct. 2 (the show was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, 2023).

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, and ticketholders should receive more information via email this week.

Tickets for the rescheduled date and the newly added shows on the tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The Black Crowes will open the show.

