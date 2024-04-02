Affidavit: Officer allegedly caught in the act of stealing cash from arrestee

CHARLOTTE — Court records show new details about an officer accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a man he had arrested.

Channel 9 reported last month that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Officer Henry Chapman, 49, after an arrestee reported an officer had stolen $900 from him.

According to the affidavit for Chapman’s arrest, investigators say the incident happened when Chapman took the suspect to the University City Division on March 14. Chapman requested another officer to take the arrestee to jail, and it was while that second officer was searching the suspect that the officer heard a rubber band snap.

The arrestee told the second officer that Chapman was stealing his money, and that the money was in the rubber band. Both the arrestee and the assisting officer said Chapman had the money between his legs and was moving his hand toward the driver’s side door of his patrol car.

Chapman, denying he had the money, eventually opened his car door. The suspect saw the nine $100 bills in the driver’s door of the patrol car. Chapman said he didn’t know the money was there, but later admitted to a sergeant that he had taken the money.

A body camera recorded video of the incident, the affidavit says.

Chapman was charged with felony embezzlement.

CMPD said its internal affairs department is conducting an investigation. In the meantime, Chapman is currently on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Court records show Chapman is due in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.

