CMPD officer accused of stealing from person in custody

CHARLOTTE — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been accused of stealing from a person in custody.

The department said they arrested Henry Chapman after an arrestee reported that an officer had stolen property from him.

Chapman was then charged with embezzlement on Thursday, according to the department.

Chief Johnny Jennings released a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“This is deeply disappointing for our organization. We hold ourselves to the highest standards, and a violation of that trust is a serious offense. However, I want to assure the public that we take all allegations seriously and will not tolerate misconduct within our ranks. I’m proud that the supervisor and other officers on scene took immediate and decisive action to investigate the situation and determine that our officer needed to be arrested. No CMPD employee is above the law.”

Chapman was a member of the University City Division and has worked for the department for 14 years.

CMPD said its internal affairs department is conducting a simultaneous investigation.

In the meantime, Chapman is currently on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

