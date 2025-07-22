Affordable homes and townhomes drive growth in local suburbs

CHARLOTTE — Suburbs are growing exponentially in our area, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

Aside from Mount Holly, the growth ranges from more affordable single-family homes in Shelby to townhomes in downtown Locust.

In South Carolina, developers are putting amenities at the forefront of their new neighborhood plans.

In total, construction on 12,000 homes has been announced in the last four weeks.

VIDEO: Matthews apartment community built to keep up with population growth

Matthews apartment community built to keep up with population growth

©2025 Cox Media Group