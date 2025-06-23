Affordable vet care now available in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Pet owners in Gaston County now have a more affordable vet clinic.
The Gaston Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic opened as a full-service veterinary hospital on Monday.
Animal League of Gaston County helped with renovation, according to the Gaston Gazette.
The clinic now offers dental procedures, x-rays, bloodwork, and more.
Officials hope to expand into offering emergency medical services.
If you’re wondering about cost, it’s pay what you can.
