After ACL tear, Panthers’ Austin Corbett forms bond with athletic trainer

CHARLOTTE — Last year, Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett suffered a torn ACL -- an injury that, had it happened at any time, would be season-ending.

“Felt a big pop,” Corbett described. “...Each time I go down kind of like... give yourself a quick head-to-toe assessment... then you pop up and that was the first time I was trying to get up and couldn’t.”

“The emotion I went through -- how I went down -- probably wasn’t going to be just something I could shake off,” he added. “I knew it was going to be something significant.”

But it seemed particularly cruel that it happened with just over two quarters remaining in the 2022 season.

“Honestly, it probably kind of helped the mental side of it, knowing I’m not missing anything significant,” Corbett said.

“This is going to be my one chance to reset my entire body and get everything healthy... just a whole lot going on, just emotionally,” he added.

Assistant athletic trainer Katy Rodgers tasked with leading Corbett’s rehabilitation.

